Richard T. Powers Sells 950 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,586.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 10.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

