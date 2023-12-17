ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading Down 0.1%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 9,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 20,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21.

About ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

