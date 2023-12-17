Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.0 days.
Rockwool A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.97. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $274.66.
About Rockwool A/S
