Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.97. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $274.66.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, residential prefab construction, OEM, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

