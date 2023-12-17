Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Update

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

