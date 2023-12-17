Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter worth about $6,640,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter worth about $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth about $385,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
