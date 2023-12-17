Ron Shelton Sells 10,000 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,077.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ron Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $226,200.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NVTS opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after buying an additional 5,518,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after buying an additional 2,808,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after buying an additional 1,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 562,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

