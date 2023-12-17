Ronald Herrmann Acquires 440 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald Herrmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.1 %

RGA stock opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $170.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.