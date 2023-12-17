Royal Bank of Canada Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $270.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $222.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.49.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,272. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

