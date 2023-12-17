Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$15.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.50.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$9.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.16 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1009879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In related news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

