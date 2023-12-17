Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 315,234 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $122.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

