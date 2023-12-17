RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Down 0.3%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.22. 153,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 198,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 1.72% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

