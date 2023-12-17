RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in November

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 465.0 days.
RS Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $9.66 on Friday. RS Group has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.
About RS Group
