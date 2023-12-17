Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Rubicon Technology stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
