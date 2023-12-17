Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,647,000 after purchasing an additional 244,490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,159,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 245,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAN opened at $42.23 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

