Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.21. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.