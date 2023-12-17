Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 90,701 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 90,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $930,592.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,630,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,992,202.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,979 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,284.75.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,276 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,215.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,806 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $210,140.60.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,498 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $833,310.04.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,026 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $445,307.14.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,325 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $81,918.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,854 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $183,449.42.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $962.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,709 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $440,932.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,738 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $526,166.72.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

VTN stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter worth $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter worth $161,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

