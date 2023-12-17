Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 168.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $137,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 173.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.