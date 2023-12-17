Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $241.53 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

