Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in LKQ by 44.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

