Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,699 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

