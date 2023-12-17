Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

