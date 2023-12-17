Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $28.54 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.