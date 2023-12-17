Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 916,754 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 199.4% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,597 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

