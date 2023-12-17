Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.