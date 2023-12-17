Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $531.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

