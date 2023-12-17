SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 245.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

SBAC stock opened at $248.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.38.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

