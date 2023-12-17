Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.48, but opened at $36.94. Scholastic shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 159,595 shares.

The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Trading Down 11.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

