Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

