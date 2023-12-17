Scott Mchardy Sells 23,880 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$1,468,620.00.

Cameco Stock Down 3.0 %

TSE:CCO opened at C$60.14 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.12. The firm has a market cap of C$26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.3217128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.30.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

