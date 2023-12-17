SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.36.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.87.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

