Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of V opened at $258.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

