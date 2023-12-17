Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

