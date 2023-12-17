Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) SVP Sells $88,591.32 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $87,387,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

