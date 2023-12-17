Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. 2,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

