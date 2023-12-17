Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

On the Beach Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.10) on Thursday. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.24 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.19 ($2.41). The stock has a market cap of £279.32 million, a PE ratio of 2,793.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Insider Activity at On the Beach Group

In related news, insider Shaun Morton purchased 36,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £51,759 ($64,974.89). 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

