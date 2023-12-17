Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 142 ($1.78) to GBX 166 ($2.08) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 149 ($1.87).
View Our Latest Stock Report on Deliveroo
Deliveroo Stock Down 3.8 %
Deliveroo Company Profile
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
