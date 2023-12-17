Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expands By 22.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.00 and a beta of 2.25. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $615,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 230.0% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 760,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 530,016 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

