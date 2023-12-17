Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Grows By 7.7%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 741,114 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.