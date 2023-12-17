Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Increases By 16.7%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Neometals Price Performance
Shares of Neometals stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.73. Neometals has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$6.39.
Neometals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neometals
- How to Invest in Energy
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.