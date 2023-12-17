Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Increases By 16.7%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Neometals stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.73. Neometals has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$6.39.

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

