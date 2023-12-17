Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Rises By 18.9%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,789,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 2,345,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS POFCF opened at $0.87 on Friday. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

