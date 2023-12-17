Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Declines By 18.6%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,300 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 805,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,553.0 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
RANJF opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. Randstad has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $63.31.
Randstad Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Randstad
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.