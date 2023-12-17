Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Declines By 18.6%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,300 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 805,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,553.0 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

RANJF opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. Randstad has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

