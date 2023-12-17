Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Expands By 16.9%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.1 days.

State Bank of India Trading Up 8.2 %

SBKFF opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. State Bank of India has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

