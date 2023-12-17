Short Interest in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Drops By 18.8%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 127,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULH

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of ULH opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $421.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.