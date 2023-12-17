Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Increases By 18.7%

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,146,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 966,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,866.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Warehouses De Pauw to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.
WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (storage spaces and offices). WDP has more than 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over approximately 300 sites at logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
