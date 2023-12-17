Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Declines By 18.5%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 6.7 %

WHLRP opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.33.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

