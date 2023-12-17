Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Up 1.8%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €167.56 ($180.17) and last traded at €165.82 ($178.30). 2,449,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €162.88 ($175.14).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €140.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

