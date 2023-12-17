Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after buying an additional 24,115,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

