Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.62.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

