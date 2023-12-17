Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 752,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.3 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKSBF opened at $16.28 on Friday. Skanska AB has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes.

