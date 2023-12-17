Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 752,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.3 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKSBF opened at $16.28 on Friday. Skanska AB has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.