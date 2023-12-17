Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.22. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

